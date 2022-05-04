Kanye West may soon be forced to appear in a court of law to defend himself after a Texas pastor accused him of using his voice in one of his songs on Donda

Bishop David Paul Moten claimed the rapper sampled his sermon and used it in composing the Coming to Life hit without his consent

Moten claimed that his voice was used in the intro of the hit; he added that his sermon is more than 20 per cent of it

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

American rapper Kanye West is getting dragged to court over one of his songs on "Donda" album.

Bishop David Paul Moten accuses Kanye West of using his sermon. Photo: Kanye West.

Source: UGC

This is after a pastor in Texas claimed that the Yeezy founder sampled his sermon without his permission.

Bishop David Paul Moten alleged that Kanye filled out the song "Come To Life" with audio of his own religious speech.

In the docs, seen by TMZ, Moten argued that his sermon is used for 70 seconds of the 5-minute, 10-second track, which is more than 20 per cent of the song.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The man of God said his voice and sermon are used in the song intro and looped throughout the song.

He added that it's the latest example of Kanye and the music industry "willfully and egregiously sampling sound recordings of others without consent or permission."

The pastor is also suing UMG Recordings, Def Jam Recordings and G.O.O.D Music and he's going after all of them for damages.

Kanye West Banned from Performing at Grammy Awards Due to 'his Concerning Online Behaviour'

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards.

According to The Blast, the decision to prevent the 44-year-old rapper from taking the stage at the awards show was made due to his "concerning online behaviour."

The outlet reported that West's latest online antics involving Trevor Noah, who is hosting this year's show on April 3, were a factor in the decision-making process. On Wednesday, March 16, Kanye was reportedly locked out of his Instagram account for 24 hours for hate speech, harassment, and bullying after he allegedly attacked Trevor Noah online.

Source: YEN.com.gh