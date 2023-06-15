Victory Bible Church founder Bishop N.A. Tackie Yarboi's daughter, Rhoda Naa Ashardey, has got married

The beautiful young lady who is a lawyer in the US got married to her heartthrob named Joseph

Videos from Rhoda and Joseph's lovely traditional wedding ceremony have just emerged online

Rhoda Naa Ashardey Yarboi, daughter of the Presiding Bishop Victory Bible Church N.A. Tackie Yarboi, has got married.

Rhoda, a lawyer in the United States, tied the knot in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony on Thursday, June 15, 2023. She got married to a young man named Joseph.

Videos from the ceremony show it was a colourful ceremony with the bride rocking a colourful kente gown.

One of the videos posted on Instagram by @weloveghanaweddings showed the bride arriving t the venue in a pink and gold-coloured corseted gown.

A second video showed the bride dancing with her mother Dora Tackie Yarboi, who also rocked a colourful kente outfit.

A later video shared by videographer @dumaspixels showed the groom arriving with his groomsmen. He gave off some energetic dance moves.

