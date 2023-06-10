A video of a beautiful Ghanaian bride happily dressed in a gorgeous Kente outfit, complemented with gold ornaments, has gone viral on TikTok

In the viral video, the pretty lady with golden skin danced joyfully in the traditional outfit

Social media users were in love with her unbelievable beauty and expressed their admiration for her

A stunning video featuring a Ghanaian bride dressed in a mesmerizing Kente attire embellished with exquisite gold accessories has taken the internet by storm. This delightful footage has quickly gone viral on the popular social media platform TikTok.

Pretty Ghanaian Bride Dancing Photo Source: blogwithmcb

Source: TikTok

In the captivating video, the radiant bride, adorned in the splendid traditional outfit, could be seen gleefully dancing with an infectious joy. Her golden complexion beautifully complements the vibrant colours of the Kente fabric, creating a visually captivating spectacle.

The moment this video surfaced online, it captured the hearts of countless social media users, who were instantly smitten by the bride's incredible beauty. People from all corners of the internet expressed their admiration for her and showered her with compliments.

The combination of the intricate Kente design, a renowned Ghanaian fabric characterized by its vivid patterns and rich symbolism, along with the elegant gold ornaments, enhanced the bride's appearance and added a touch of luxury to her looks. The video showcased the cultural richness and artistic excellence that Asantes are renowned for.

Beautiful bride wins the hearts of internet users

Netizens who were spellbound by the bride's rare beauty took to the comment section of the video, expressing their heartfelt admiration.

alicenice309 said:

OMG she is so beautiful with a cute smile

Prettynahna❤️

Can i get an aaawnnn from the aaawwnn company.Pretty face and smile

GODSON_79 reacted:

But God why some of us were born to say wow wow wow like ambulance until when

Another bride warms hearts

In another story, Ghanaian bride and fashion entrepreneur Keisha Quateshia Green looked stunning in her custom-made dresses.

She showcased different bridal hairstyles and makeup looks for her luxurious wedding.

The groom looked dapper in a black and white tuxedo for the white wedding reception.

