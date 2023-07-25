Ghanaian drill star Yaw Tog has disclosed that he would like to extend his animal farm venture in future

Yaw Tog said he is thinking about going into crop farming and would like to cultivate all things green, including hemp

Ghana recently legalised hemp farming for commercial purposes under the Narcotics Control Commission Amendment Bill 2023

Ghanaian musician Yaw Tog divulged plans to extend his agriculture venture to include crop farming, specifically the cultivation of ganja.

The young musician had earlier disclosed his plans to pause schooling while he works towards acquiring wealth.

He added that aside from going into music full-time, he has started a pig farm in Kumasi which his mother manages.

A photo collage of Yaw Tog and hemp samples Image credit: @Thicha Studios @yawtog_yt

Source: Getty Images

Yaw Tog made his recent hemp disclosure during an interview on Bryt TV.

According to the drill star, he has no problem with it once it's a legitimate business that would fetch him good money.

"I have the idea to work on the greens. Everything green. I am trying to get money for it. Of course, if I get the money and I need to do it, I will. It is business. I will go into it if I get the money and take my license," he shared.

Yaw Tog refused to speak about ganja usage, pleading that it's a sensitive topic and that, he would not want to offend anyone.

I can't comment on that because other people take it personally. It's okay for some people. It's not okay for other people. So, everyone has their way of handling things.

Watch the interview below:

