Ahuofe Patri: Pump Attendant Offers Pretty Ghanaian Actress His Monthly Salary
by  Geraldo Amartey 2 min read
  • Ahuofe Patri visited a fuel station to get gas for her vehicle and met a pump attendant who was an admirer of hers
  • The young man, who was mesmerised by the actress' beauty, offered to give her his monthly salary as a token of his love for her
  • His statement had Ahuofe Patri in fits of laughter as she recorded him with her phone and asked him to repeat what he said

Ghanaian actress Ahuofe Patri had a heartwarming encounter at a fuel station that has got many netizens laughing.

The actress, known off-screen as Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, was visiting a fuel station to refuel her vehicle when she met a young pump attendant who happened to be an admirer of her.

Ahuofe Patri
Ahuofe Patri and pump attendant Photo Source: ahuofepriscilla
Source: TikTok

As Ahuofe Patri pulled in for petrol, the young attendant could not hide his admiration for the actress. The lovestruck young man told the actress that he would give her his monthly salary as a token of his affection for her.

This hilarious offer took Ahuofe Patri by surprise and made her laugh out loud. The actress decided to capture the funny interaction on her phone. She began recording the attendant and asked him to repeat his statement, much to her amusement.

Ahuofe Patri later shared the video on her TikTok page, where it quickly went viral.

Ahuofe Patri's admirer sparks funny reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kobbystone stone said:

He is called sister Maadwoa I noe him... Wagyime ruff

.emmanueladjei commented:

If this man falls in love we can’t contain him

OB reacted:

The brotherhood has transferred him to sisterhood on a free transfer

YAA DARKOAA ❤️ reacted:

Na this kinda man!! A dey find so

Ahuofe Patri and Kalybos twin in matching outfit

In another story, Kalybos and Ahuofe Patri, in a video, were spotted hanging out and twinning in matching green outfits as they toured a garden resort.

The two movie stars held each other's hands as they enjoyed the beautiful landscape and greenery.

In the comments section of the video, many people admired their long-standing friendship and the bond they shared.

