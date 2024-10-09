Gospel singer Broda Sammy has fulfilled his promise to release a campaign before the December 7 elections

Broda Sammy's song, released on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, is for the NPP's presidential candidate Dr Bawumia

Announcing the song, Sammy asked Ghanaians not to insult him, a plea which triggered many reactions

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial gospel musician Broda Sammy has released a campaign song for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the video song, Broda Sammy, who hinted at the campaign song a few weeks ago, hailed Dr Bawumia for his achievements. He stated that the wheel of Ghana had already been handed over to the Vice President to steer the nation's affairs.

Broda Sammy joins the many artistes who have released campaign songs for the NPP. Photo source: @brodasammy_nationworshipper, @mbawumia

Source: Instagram

While sharing the song online, Broda Sammy defended his decision to record a campaign song for Dr Bawumia, emphasizing that the collaboration is strictly professional.

Anticipating potential criticism, the gospel artist preemptively appealed to the Ghanaian public, requesting that they refrain from attacks or negative commentary regarding his involvement in political music.

The artist stressed that his participation should be viewed as a contracted service rather than a declaration of political allegiance.

In his appeal to fans, the gospel musician explicitly cautioned against interpreting his involvement as an endorsement of the NPP or any political party. He emphasized that the project represents a business engagement rather than a personal political statement.

"Please don’t insult me o because it is money and it is my work," he said.

Watch the video below:

Ghanainas react to Broda Sammy's song for NPP

Broda Sammy's song and the accompanying plea garnered varying reactions from his followers.

_lewis_sa said:

"Artiste of the year 😅😂😂 no insult oo because money is involved 😅."

ghhyper1 said:

"Ei Broda Sammy 😂😂😂😂 you cash out … will charge you paa henceforth."

fobi6 said:

"Broda, the full payment has been made now that the song 🎶 is out yo de33 😂😂😂."

nanaboateng579 said:

"Hey Sammy woy3 guy wate 😂😂😂😂😂...You know Level 👏👏👏."

Broda Sammy advises ladies on marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Broda Sammy advising ladies on marriage surfaced on social media.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt, Broda Sammy, who is married to a woman based abroad, asked ladies not to settle with a man who lives in a single room.

The renowned musician justified his comment, arguing that often, people overlook the disadvantages of marriage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh