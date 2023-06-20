In Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson's memoir, she details instances where her colleagues tried to pair her with men

Yvonne Nelson disclosed two times she was carted off to meet influential men in Nigeria under the pretence of helping her foundation

Even though she said she did not sleep with them, they paid her for her time

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson gives juicy details of her encounter with powerful Nigerian men in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

She said her first encounter with a Nigerian man was a governor of one of the states in the country.

Followed by another, which she describes as a "scary" proposition in one of Nigeria's most enormous palaces.

According to Yvonne, she was lured to the African country because there was a donor for her glaucoma foundation.

She said she flew into Nigeria and took another plane to the kingdom. Although the encounter was short-lived, she came out $5,000 richer.

"It seemed like the governor, this old man, expected me to know why I was there. He expected me to go ahead and act on cue. I had prepared to resist anything untoward and his attitude fortified my resolve even more. When he asked me to join him on the bed, I wondered what he needed me there for. At his age, what was he up to? I didn't move. And when he realised he had made a wrong choice, he dismissed me."

