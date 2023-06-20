Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said that the son of Mr Nelson, the man she believed to be her father, almost slapped her

She made this known in her latest book, in which she narrated the encounter that took place when she attended Mr Nelson's funeral

Yvonne revealed that her embarrassment towards the late Mr Nelson hurt her and has made her wish she could undo her wrongs

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has said that the son of Mr Nelson, the man she had thought was her real father for years, almost hit her.

She revealed that the encounter happened when she attended the funeral of Mr Nelson in 2017.

Yvonne Nelson with Mr Nelson Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

In the realms of tangled family secrets, Yvonne Nelson's life took an unexpected turn when the man she believed to be her father, Mr Nelson, passed away.

In her "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson" book, which has made waves online, the fashionable actress and philanthropist stated that her mother had told her that Mr Nelson was not her real father.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

She detailed that as the perceived daughter of Mr Nelson, she was asked to contribute as well as other family members of Mr Nelson ahead of his funeral which she partook in.

However, Mr Nelson's son, who had been pained by the actress' criticising comments and embarrassment of his father when he was alive, almost hit her at the one-week ceremony to mark his passing.

The actress, whose revelations have caused pandemonium across social media, wondered if Mr Nelson's children knew the truth since her mother had informed her that he was not her biological father.

Yvonne Nelson said:

When in early 2017 Mr Nelson died, his family said the children should make monetary contributions to perform the funeral rites. I resented the whole idea, but I still gave my contribution. I had just got confirmation from my mother that he was not my father but what they were asking for wasn’t too much to give. I didn’t want to abstain and create another scene and talking point.

The attempt by his first son to hit me at the “one-week” ceremony of his passing kept me thinking about whether any of his children did know the truth. The mother of that son had chased Eugene and me out of the house when we went to visit Patrick. She wielded either a knife or a stick ( I can’t recall clearly).

Yvonne Nelson reveals relationship with Joel Duncan-Williams

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that according to Yvonne Nelson, .

The actress admitted that she dated Joel Duncan-Williams for some time before their romance fizzled out.

She continued by saying that when Joel asked to take her to his father for spiritual cleansing from demons, her response marked the end of their relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh