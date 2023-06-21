Sarkodie has been hit by another bad news following Yvonne Nelson's explosive revelations about him in her memoir

The rapper's lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo has been widely reported on social media to have passed away on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023, at the age of 54

The entertainment lawyer was also known to have been the legal representative for Samini and Reggie Rockstone

Award-winning music star Sarkodie, privately known as Michael Owusu Addo, has reportedly lost his lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo.

Lawyer Quarcoo is reported to have passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. It is not yet known what might have happened.

A legal luminary in the entertainment industry, Mama Cee, as she was affectionately called, was the founder and managing partner of CQ Legal & Consulting.

Sarkodie has reportedly lost his lawyer Cynthia Qaurcoo Photo source: @sarknatives, @cynthiaquarcoo

Source: Instagram

According to entertainment journalist Olele Salvador who shared the news on Twitter, Cynthia Quarcoo was also the lawyer of Samini and Reggie Rockstone.

Who was Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo?

Born in the United Kingdom, Madam Quarcoo once revealed she was diagnosed with cancer after she moved from the UK to live permanently in Ghana with her family.

She spoke about her journey, including education, children, thriving business, marriage, and surviving cancer.

She was 54 years old.

Sarkodie goes into mourning mode

While the news is yet to be confirmed, Sarkodie has given a hint that he is in a mourning mood.

The rapper deleted videos from his European tour which he shared on Instagram stories and post a dark background.

Yvonne Nelson 'dirties' Sarkodie in her memoir

The news of the passing of Sarkodie's lawyer has come at a time when the rapper has been drawn into a controversy by Yvonne Nelson.

In her recently published memoir, Yvonne disclosed that she once got pregnant for the award-winning rapper.

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne's book put the spotlight on Sarkodie as social media users suggested he had cheated on his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, who was his girlfriend then.

