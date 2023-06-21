Rapper Sarkodie has released a new video on social media flaunting her lavish life as he tours Europe

Accompanying the video was American rapper J Cole's song No Role Models which talks about a shallow girl

Coming at a time when Yvonne Nelson has made some revelations about Sarkodie, some fans have concluded he is shading the actress

Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, has been trending online for the wrong reasons.

His trend follows some claims by actress Yvonne Nelson that she had a short-lived love affair with the rapper about 13 years ago.

In her memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the actress disclosed that she once was cosy with the rapper.

But the relationship ended after she got pregnant in 2010 and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Yvonne's story has put the spotlight on Sarkodie as social media folks suggested he had cheated on his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, who was his girlfriend then. This has led to expectations of a reaction from Sarkodie.

Sarkodie chills in Europe with J Cole's song

But the rapper seems unperturbed as he lives and enjoys his life. Currently on a tour of Europe, the rapper has released a new video as he stepped out.

In the video first shared on his Instagram stories, Sarkodie showed off his pair of white sneakers and socks.

Interestingly, the music he added to the video was a song by American rapper J Cole titled No Role Models. A part of the song's lyrics said: "She's shallow, don't save her, she don't wanna be saved."

Sarkodie's video sparks reactions

The video has stirred reactions among social media users. Many people seem to have issues with Sarkodie's demeanour in the video.

linda_dery_ said:

He should be remorseful !!! about what he did because it’s shameful.He won’t be happy if someone in future does similar to his sister or daughter!!!! And those out there pouring insults at Yvonne,Thank God she is bold enough to right her story out there!! Your sister,daughter or mother won’t have that opportunity to tell her story but silently dies in depression!!!! If king Sark was bold enough to put such a message in his (verse) back there in his music,so why do some of us condemning her Yvonne Nelson

hannaahbella said:

Wow wow wat an indirect insult..she is shallow hmm

princebentil said:

Don’t save her. She don’t wanna be saved!! ❤️‍❤️‍

obaaaaa_pa said:

It seems you people don’t know sarkodie, he’ll keep mute about it and later dedicate one verse in his song about the issue

Sarkodie drops first tweet after Yvonne Nelson's bombshell

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had released a post on his official Twitter handle.

The rapper's tweet was his first statement after Yvonne Nelson's revelations about him in her memoir.

Instead of addressing the claims, Sarkodie decided to swerve the topic and promote the work of his friend, B4Bonah.

