Yvonne Nelson has made her first public appearance following the publication of her explosive memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

The actress and movie producer attended a book signing session at the Accra Mall on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

During the interactions, Yvonne refused to discuss the content of her book when the MC, Giovani Caleb, asked her a question

Actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson has refused to speak about the contents of her trending book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Yvonne's memoir, released on Sunday, June 18, 2023, has shaken social media with some explosive revelations.

Among the many revelations is Yvonne's disclosure that she once got pregnant for award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

Yvonne Nelson has made her first public appearance after her book was published

The mother of one said she had a relationship with Sarkodie which ended after she got pregnant and got rid of it at the behest of the rapper.

Also, she revealed that her mother once named the venerated late former Speaker of Parliament Peter Ala Adjetey as her real father.

But after taking steps to unravel the truth, she realised her mother had lied to her.

Yvonne Nelson attends a book signing session for her explosive memoir

Following the release of the memoir, Yvonne Nelson scheduled a signing session for the book, which is selling on Amazon.

In what was her first appearance after the book was published, Yvonne looked very cheerful despite the barrage of criticisms that have been directed at her.

When she was handed a microphone to speak, she declined to comment, telling the MC Giovani Caleb:

"Giovani, I am not saying anything."

Sarkodie's 1st video after Yvonne Nelson's book causes stir

Meanwhile, Sarkodie has released a new video on social media flaunting her lavish life as he tours Europe

Accompanying the video was American rapper J Cole's song No Role Models which talks about a shallow girl

Coming in the time of Yvonne Nelson's revelations about Sarkodie, some fans have concluded he is shading the actress

Sarkodie drops first tweet after Yvonne Nelson's bombshell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie had released a post on his official Twitter handle.

The rapper's tweet was his first statement after Yvonne Nelson's revelations about him in her memoir.

Instead of addressing the claims, Sarkodie decided to swerve the topic and promote the work of his friend, B4Bonah.

Source: YEN.com.gh