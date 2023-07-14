Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog has said that he parted ways with the Asakaa Boys due to a bad contract

The Sore hitmaker went solo after his breakthrough with the song, which featured the Asakaa group

He detailed that the contract he was asked to sign with the group did not provide him with any benefits or returns, leading to his manager's advice to exit

Young Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog known privately as Thorsten Owusu Gyimah, has revealed that he parted ways with the Asakaa Boys group because his contract with the group did not provide him with any monetary benefits, leading to his exit.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Yaw Tog revealed that he had no issues with the Asakaa group.

However, the award-winning rapper detailed that he had been asked to sign a contract with Life Living Records, the record label that manages the Asakaa boys, to work without any payment.

According to Yaw Tog, it was not much of a big deal, but he needed to work with the notion that he would be duly credited for his work.

During the interview, the young talented rapper asserted that his manager, upon seeing the details of the contract, advised that he rejected it.

Yaw Tog said:

"The contract was not straight forward. I was asked to sign a contract by Life Living records to work with the group but without pay. I was trying to make it for myself so my manager advised that I turn it down. I cannot work without being paid. However, we told them that anytime they needed me, I would be available for them. It was not a big issue".

Watch the video of Yaw Tog explaining his split from the Asakaa boys below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Yaw Tog's explanation of his split with the Asakaa boys

@PeprahIsaa51288 commented:

If they were together doing hit songs, this guy wouldn’t say drill was for them all

@_senason commented:

Wait, but YawTog was never part of the Asakaa boys, or? He just had a song with them, so what’s this issue about him “parting ways”. ‍♂️

Yaw Tog says he has achieved more than his age mates

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Agyenkwa FM, Yaw Tog claimed that he had accomplished some things that people his age had not yet done.

The 20-year-old rapper expressed gratitude to God for bringing him this far and for the accomplishments he was most proud of. Tog highlighted his musical endeavours, record company, Tog Life Music and nonprofit, Tog Life Foundation.

