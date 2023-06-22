Actor Lil Win has been testing his English proficiency as his children returned from America with their mother

In a video he shared online, Lil Win communicated with his children in English while playing with them at home

The video has sparked hilarious reactions from the actor's followers, who were excited by his statement

Kumawood actor Lil Win, known in private life as Kwadwo Nkansah, recently welcomed his children from America.

The children who live in the United States have arrived in the country for the holidays, and they seem to be giving their father a 'tough' time.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Lil Win was spotted struggling to instruct the children in the English language.

Lil Win tested his English language skills with his children Photo source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The children, two boys and a girl, tried to play in the living room while the Great Minds International School owner recorded the video.

One of the boys dropped his weight on the little girl, making their father shout at him to stop what he was doing.

Still not stopping, Lil Win threatened to discipline the boy. After uttering a few English words, Lil Win nearly went to Twi before retracing. Their mother, Maame Serwaa, who lives with them in the United States was spotted in the background

"Hey Joe stop, m3 bo...I will beat you," he said.

Sharing the video Lil Win said:

"Guys welcome to Ghana ❤️❤️❤️."

Lil Win's fans react to video with his children

The video of Lil Win with his kids and the attempt to speak English has sparked hilarious reactions from his followers.

emprezzgh said:

Person wey no sabi speak English wan raise kids in English . Don't confuse the kids ooo

empressohemaatina said:

Nkansah don't confuse your children ooo, we don't know what you wanted to say

serwaah.akua26 said:

Speak Twi for them to understand your mother language

afful.yvette said:

Lovely family . God bless you abundantly big brother

3891leticia said:

This is beautiful,I saw the mother smiling behind you❤️

Lil Win reacts to Yvonne Nelson's revelations in memoir

Meanwhile, Lil Win has reacted to Yvonne Nelson's memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson which has gone viral.

Lil Win was handed a copy of Yvonne's book by Fred Nuamah who narrated the interesting parts of the memoir.

Lil Win congratulated the actress and advised her to release sequels over time.

Many people were left in stitches after Fred Nuamah pleaded with Lil Win to read the note Yvonne Nelson wrote for him in the book.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh