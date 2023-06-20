Actor Lil Win was handed a copy of Yvonne Nelson's book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson by Fred Nuamah, as he narrated the interesting parts of the memoir to him

Lil Win shared a hilarious reaction on social media as he congratulated the actress and advised her to release sequels over time

Many people were left in stitches after Fred Nuamah pleaded with Lil Win to read the note Yvonne Nelson wrote for him in the book

Kumawood actor Lil Win reacted to actress and author Yvonne Nelson's newly released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Lil Win reacts to Yvonne Nelson's new book in a video. Image Credit: @officiallilwin @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Lil Win reacts to Yvonne Nelson's book

Talented actor and filmmaker Lil Win encouraged Yvonne Nelson not to overshare so that she could release sequels over time.

He also added that he would not release any memoir anytime soon because it would create problems in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the video, Ghanaian actor and politician Fred Nuamah could be heard in the background as he spilt the beans on what Lil Win should expect if he were to read the book.

During the course of the video, Fred Nuamah then showed Lil Win the note Yvonne Nelson wrote him. He then urged Lil Win to read the note, which he struggled to do.

Sharing the video on Instagram, he expressed surprise at what he had heard concerning the viral memoir.

"Eiiii Ama Ghana hmmmmm," Lil Win wrote on Instagram.

Below is a video of Lil Win reacting to Yvonne Nelson's book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

Ghanaians share their views on Lil Win's reaction to Yvonne Nelson's newly released book

Many people encouraged him in the comment section to also write a memoir and launch it.

Others made fun of the fact Lil Win struggled to read when Fred Nuamah urged him to read the note Yvonne Nelson wrote for him in the book.

See selected comments below from Ghanaians.

agar.ry_1 stated:

If sark never mentioned this to his wife before marriage,the tension will.be worser

pokuaaagyeman remarked:

But this happened before he got married to his wife. Oh,give the guy a break. Awwww!

awuramasaniches said:

Wise person speaking not everything is supposed to be written

kofikingsley22 commented:

Braaa Kwadjo can you read what is written in the Book

joanabrown12 said:

Lemme come and read for you

pearlbaabamensah_ remarked:

Open to chapter twenty

the_welaga said:

Eeiih @officiallilwin you can't read and what are you doing behind that big table........Well, I just learnt something that big tables are not only for those who attended school, you just have to work hard and pray for the grace of God..!!!

Yvonne Nelson's book tops charts on Amazon Books

In another story earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Yvonne Nelson announced that her newly released book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson is topping the charts on Amazon Books.

The news got many people excited as they commended her for her bravery and vulnerability.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh