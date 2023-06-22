Some Accra High School girls created memories with Nana Aba Anamoah on the birthday of the acclaimed media star

The general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM marked attaining a new age with colleagues and loved ones on Monday, June 19

She posted the adorable moments with the bubbly learners in a clip on Instagram, where fans reacted sweetly

A group of teenage girls from Accra High School spent time with Nana Aba Anamoah as the media star commemorated her birthday on Monday, June 19.

The general manager of GHOne TV and Starr FM took to Instagram to post fun moments with the learners.

How Accra High School girls celebrated Nana Aba Anamoah on her birthday. Photo credit: thenanaaba.

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba Anamoah was filmed in an all-red outfit and matching heels for her momentous day.

''This group of teenage girls from Accra High School came over after school to wish me a happy birthday on Monday ❤️❤️

''That was the highlight of my day. Bless them," she posted on her vibrant Instagram account.

Fans and loved ones of the media star reached out with compliments under the post.

Watch the video below:

Peeps comment on Nana Aba Anamoah's post

Many wished her well. YEN.com.gh selected some for your read.

Babemoore4549 commented:

My school. Ahisco.

NanaVida said:

Happy birthday, Nana. We love you.

Aquash posted:

Blessing.

Yayaa commented:

We love Nana, Ahisco all the way.

Christieangel204 reacted:

Awwwwwww.

Sheisrammy said:

Nana Aba, you inspire a lot of teenagers. I want my daughter to be like you. Maybe something more I love you, Nana.

Isabella_sarfo reacted:

Aww, that's beautiful.

Frank_richman posted:

This is beautiful .

Efya339 commented:

Auntie Nana Aba❤️.

Anniecielto said:

You have a beautiful heart. May God continue being a blessing in your life.

Abi_narh1 commented:

Ahisco ❤️we love you .

Source: YEN.com.gh