A former KNUST student has died with another Ghanaian learner in a vehicle crash in the United States of America (USA)

Quartey, 23, and Gyamfua, 31, were in a 2006 BMW Sedan that collided with a 2021 Jeep SUV on Sunday

Twitter photos of Quartey, who was pursuing her doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering at Clemson University before her death, have sparked tears

Ghanaians Alberta Oduraa Quartey and Abena Gyamfua have died in a tragic car collision involving a 2006 BMW Sedan car and a 2021 Jeep SUV in the US.

Three others sustained injuries in the accident in Pickens County around 10:30 pm on Sunday.

Former KNUST student dies with Ghanaian lady in accident in US. Photo credit: @justoduraa.

The two were learners at Clemson University

Quartey, 23, a Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Telecommunication Engineering graduate, and Gyamfua, 31, both Clemson residents, died from blunt force trauma, according to Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley, said Pulse Ghana.

The two were passengers in the 2006 BMW car travelling south on SC 11 when it collided with a northbound 2021 Jeep SUV near the intersection with Elizabeth Drive.

The SUV's driver and another passenger in the car were sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Highway Patrol is presently investigating the cause of the crash, and no other information about its circumstances has been revealed.

According to the victims' LinkedIn accounts, Quartey was seeking a PhD in Electrical Engineering, while Gyamfua was enrolled in a master's programme in education before their unexpected death.

Beautiful Twitter photos of Oduraa Quartey have sparked tears from online users.

See the images below:

Peeps reacted to Quartey's photos

Many could not believe her demise. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

