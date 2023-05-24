Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown has fulfilled her promise to the studio audience on Onua Showtime

In the Mother's Day episode, McBrown disclosed that after each show, she would donate the dress she wore to a lady in the audience

During last week's Onua Showtime episode, McBrown gave her expensive dress to one lucky winner

Ghanian actress Nana Ama McBrown's generosity knows no bounds. The Onua TV presenter followed through with her word when one lucky winner from the studio audience went home with a beautiful dress from Lauren Haute Couture.

Lauren Haute Couture is one of Ghana's few high-fashion houses. The owner, Lauren Ama Bartels, is an entrepreneurial-minded woman giving modern, stylish Ghanaian women alternative fashion options.

Collage of Nana Ama McBrown giving Eunice Adu-Poku her dress. Image credit: @iamamamcbrown @adowa_victorious

In a short ceremony at the studio, Nana Ama McBrown presented her expensive dress to Eunice Boatemaa Adu-Poku. She also dedicated the show to Naana Donkor, a social commentator and autism advocate based in the United States.

Miss Adu-Poku is the reigning Miss Ghana UK queen. It's, indeed, such a royal gift from one queen to another.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to McBrown's generous gesture towards a studio guest

After seeing the handing-over ceremony, many have cultivated a newfound admiration for the actress. Nana Ama McBrown indeed went through with her promise as one lucky girl went home with her dress.

Michelle Amankwah wrote:

Nana Ama Has fulfilled her promise.

Vera Asare said:

God bless you Mummy ❤❤❤

Sarikia Muda commented:

God bless you Nana Ama McBrown ❤

Amewunoo Peprah added:

Sooo beautiful but please tell her to give it to those who WANT it and will WEAR.

Otismadaline said:

Awwwww bless you nana

Nana Ama McBrown disclosed the secret behind her happiness

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Nana Ama McBrown's revelation about why she stopped crying.

According to the gorgeous actress, she did not feel fulfilled until she had her daughter, Baby Maxin.

McBrown said that giving birth was the only thing left to make her feel like a complete woman. And after having her child, she stopped crying.

