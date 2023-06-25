Ghanaian musician Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie gave an electrifying performance at the Grammy museum before the main event

The 29-year-old musician looked classy in expensive designer outfits for the annual musical event

Some social media users have commented on the trending video posted on Twitter

Ghanaian musician Camidoh performed his famous song Sugarcane at the Grammy Museum on Saturday, June 24, 2023, before the BET Awards.

The fashionista looked dapper in a white round-neck tee shirt, a stylish long-sleeve leather jacket and matching trousers.

Camidoh looked elegant in his signature hairstyle while rocking trendy white sneakers.

Camidoh looks classy in a white shirt while singing his new Brown Skin Girl song.

Ghanaian musician Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, known as Camidoh, won the Best Afrobeats Song of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards with his song Sugarcane.

In an Instagram post, Camidoh jammed to his new song titled Brown Skin Girl featuring BET winner Stonebwoy.

Some Twitter users have commented on the video of Camidoh performing at the Grammy museum

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@MSANDOV81767925 stated:

I can't wait to see @Camidoh showcase his talent on the BET Awards stage! From Volta to LA, this TopBoy is taking over Sugar daddy, see my bio, please

@broda_divine stated:

Volta to the wiase. grrrrr

@Yung_Priest98 stated:

Performing backstage before the main event is a disgrace #BETAwards

@jona_lee05 stated:

Backstage? Are you lost?

@DerickJim3 stated:

NYEBRO with his sweet melodies

@DarlingBoygh57 stated:

Congratulations, man, you are doing a great job

@LegendNhii stated:

Volta to LABADI (LA)??

@KalmeDaniel stated:

We feel the award is already in Ghana

@Clems71477270 stated:

And some people don't want Ghana artists to do afrobeat? How many dancehall or rappers can perform on this stage?

@mr_tagoe88 stated:

Enjoyment and Entertainment Ministers Nkoaaa in UMUOFIA Kingdom . God bless our homeland Ghana and make her great and strong.

