Ghanaian chef, Ebenezer Smith, aka Chef Smith, explained why he decided to attempt the cook-a-thon record without applying and approval from GWR

In an exclusive interview with broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, he revealed that the reason for forging his attempt was his passion for cooking

The video had many people sharing their opinions while others criticised him

Disgraced Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith, better known as Chef Smith, has explained why he embarked on an unofficial Guinness World Record (GWR) cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Smith explains why he embarked on GWR cook-a-thon attempt without authorisation

In an exclusive interview on GhOne TV with media broadcaster Serwaa Amihere, Chef Smith disclosed that he did not apply to the Guinness World Record to get confirmation for his record-breaking attempt.

However, he said he was aware of the GWR rules since the organisation would send all those details after one had sent in their application, such as the time of break, guidelines, etc. He then disclosed that he did not have any application with GWR and that he did not apply.

"I have read a lot about the Guinness World Record. There is an application process. When you apply, they will give you an application reference that will enable you to know who is the current record holder and the details prior to that."

Speaking about why he went ahead with the cook-a-thon, he said cooking was his passion and his calling.

Below is a video of Chef Smith explaining why he went ahead with the cook-a-thon without authorisation from GWR.

Reactions to the video of why Chef Smith embarked on the GWR attempt without approval

Many Ghanaians had various reasons why Chef Smith went ahead with the record-breaking attempt without authorisation and even held a press conference to declare himself the holder of the record.

Below are the opinions under the comment section of the interview:

akua665 said:

Mental Health should be made mandatory in this country.

__maame_b said:

The guy is rich imagine the ingredients he used for a whole month.

top__tier_ said:

Let’s crowdfund for this guy and help him break that record. ‍♂️

naaa.dubea said:

But I just saw a video of him saying he applied but didn’t get it!! He was wearing white! Now he’s saying he didn’t apply at all Ei boi3

ekuzor said:

We are not angels. We have done people wrong before bro is not easy bro you are a man be strong ❤️❤️

magnatefeba said:

Las las , he got the fame he wanted. Abodam ani tsi3 paaa

kwakyewaa.xx said:

Maybe he was afraid they wouldn't give him the award so he decided to do his own and award himself

naaa.dubea said:

Yeah he couldn’t have granted the interview he would have given himself something breathing space @rickydave225

