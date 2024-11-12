Shatta Wale, in a video, engaged in a lovey-dovey session with his girlfriend Maali in their home

The dancehall musician sang to Maali as he previewed his upcoming song, Wash, for his fans

The video of Shatta Wale and Maali triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians online

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale courted attention on social media for the unique previewing of his new song with his girlfriend Maali.

Shatta Wale is gearing up for the release of an upcoming song following the success of his recently released SAFA album.

The SM boss recently celebrated with his fans on social media after the new album surpassed over 30 million streams in less than two months after its official release.

Shatta Wale previews new song with Maali

Shatta Wale took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his girlfriend Maali, dressed in all-white outfits, standing in their plush living room as he promoted his upcoming song, Wash.

In the video, the dancehall musician, who recently demanded an apology from his musical adversary Black Sherif for disrespecting him, could not keep his hands off Maali as he engaged in a lovey-dovey session with her.

Shatta Wale playfully played with Maali's hair, which made her stop pressing her expensive iPhone and beam with a smile.

The SM boss began to sing the Wash song to his girlfriend before grabbing her waist and passionately kissing her on her neck while they danced together.

Despite previewing the song, Shatta Wale failed to detail the exact date for its release.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale and Maali stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

officialireneopare said:

"Wash 🔥🔥my son give them ❤️."

grace.sticalclosets commented:

"We want to see more of this ❤️🔥❤️❤️😍."

smartmoni333 said:

"Great one. Now Shatta wale is about to give Medikal Pressure. MDK How far, 😂😂😂💔 Paaapaapaaa😹🚀."

timelezzgod commented:

"Lowkey, Shatta be badman. See what chairman dey control hard hard … #wash."

lightqhels said:

"Eeei man Dey enjoy oooo."

Shatta Wale rubs Maali's baby bump

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali shared a cute video of herself and Shatta Wale admiring her baby bump.

While recording a mirror selfie, the dancehall musician cuddled her, kissed her, and rubbed her heavily pregnant belly.

Shatta Wale touched her belly and kissed it gently, putting a bright smile on Maali's face as the interacted on camera.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

