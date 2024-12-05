A founding member of the New Patriotic Party said he wants the incumbent MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon to lose power

Madame Lydia Alhassan allegedly shared food with constituents during the recent special voting, which is against the law

Some social media users have commented on Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe's post about the MP and expressed their opinions

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for Lydia Seyram Alhassan's arrest and prosecution.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon allegedly fed security agents during Monday's special polling session.

Speaking to JoyNews, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said Lydia Alhassan would have been forced to drop out of the race in a more developed nation.

The NPP founder also described the current MP as 'not qualified' for denying the allegations.

"What disturbed me further was the parliamentary candidate for that particular constituency, who, when questioned, denied the act. If this had happened in a civilised country, she would have left the contest by now, and the party would have demanded her withdrawal.

While delivering his criticism, Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also discussed Alhassan's denial despite alleged video evidence.

"We don't need such people in Parliament or as lawmakers; they will destroy this country. She is a person you cannot rely on, and this should alarm us, particularly the security services."

Check out the post on TV3's Instagram post:

Reactions to Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe blasting Alhassan

Some Ghanaians have shared mixed reactions after Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe's viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of these comments.

kwame7678 stated:

"You will watch her win again".

Rama.tu9121 stated:

"God bless you for always speaking the truth 🙌".

aasare324 stated:

"God richly blesses you, Daddy; you are always truthful. May bless your generation in JESUS' name."

kwame7678 stated:

"Lydia is winning so wait and see".

richboy.dollar stated:

"Amen and Amen senior🙏🙌🏽👏🔥".

naaluiza27 stated:

"She will win paa".

miss.makavo stated:

"Ameeennnn she has changed her mouth more than three times on this particular issue".

claudia_chosen stated:

"We all wish ; yes she isn’t a good candidate but she is with a favorable constituency, that constituency loves NPP making it very hard for NDC to win a seat 💺 there."

dels_meyer stated:

"A whole founding member of the npp, today I've seen an npp person that is truthful👏👏👏 GOD bless him 🙏❤️".

piero_nm stated:

"Ha this man paaa, you cannot rely on as in?".

ericcarruthers1 stated:

"What do U want to rely on her for ? Pay your Children education or Get a Bank draft ? Wei !!!".

thehighest_lyrical stated:

"She will even lose".

king_fame__ stated:

"Wisdom".

John Dumelo files OSP complaint against Lydia

Meanwhile, John Dumelo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has formally complained to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) about Alhassan.

The actor-turned-politician accused the incumbent MP of 'vote-buying'.

Check out the post below:

John Dumelo sprays money during campaign

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about John Dumelo performing on stage at the Legon City Mall's 24-hour Economy Fun Park.

During the outdoor event, the 2024 Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary candidate dropped cash on NDC supporters.

The footage of Dumelo's actions was widely shared on social media, eliciting varying reactions from Ghanaian netizens.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

