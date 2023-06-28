Oliver Barker-Vormawor said Sarkodie should own up to his mistakes instead of the song he released

The activist said that people make mistakes but they do not come justifying their actions

He described Sarkodie's diss song as the tackiest he has thing he has ever heard

Fiery social activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has shared his opinion on Sarkodie’s diss track he released in response to Yvonne Nelson’s memoir.

The ‘fix the country’ convenor said he had heard several rap songs he classified as immature but Sarkodie’s rebuttal to Yvonne is the worst.

In a tweet, Oliver Barker-Vormawor said Sarkodie showed he is immature and does not want to own up to his mistakes.

He said the rapper must accept his mistakes and move on.

“I have heard immature rap songs! But Sarkodie’s Try Me, as a response to @yvonnenelsongh’s book is the tackiest thing I’ve heard. Plain refusal to grow up! We all make mistakes. Own yours.”

Comments on the post

Meanwhile, some social media users have been reacting to Oliver’s thoughts on the ‘Try Me’ track. Some agree with him, while others disagree.

Below are some of the comments:

@saviourAking said:

It will come back to bite him . Give him less than 24hrs . He is about to receive the biggest backlash ever . Women association are that powerful

@AmponsahOrtin commeted:

Sometimes it's better to be silent than to speak out. Remember silence can never be misquoted and for that reason sometimes the best response to certain things is to say nothing.Sark went off to me

@Qua_mee said:

As Yvonne Nelson mentioned his name nu She dierr She dierr she grew up ong. Sark Owes nobody an apology

@GKofiAmoah commented:

Oliver, allow the kids to play. Don't take it too deep.

@melvin_ice said:

Seeing these submissions from astute and respectable people will make you wonder if we are really looking up to the people we supposed to look at cos what’s this big man??

