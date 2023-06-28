The producer of Sarkodie's diss song to Yvonne Nelson has apologised on his Twitter handle

MOG Beatz, in the tweet, showed a screenshot of an unnamed person's asking him to apologise

His followers have been commenting and it seems people have varied stances on the issue

Renowned Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer MOG Beatz has begged for forgiveness for his role in releasing Sarkodie’s diss track to Yvonne Nelson.

The producer, who is known in private life as John Kwesi Dosunmu-Mensah, has a speciality in Afro-pop, Hip hop, Afrobeats, R&B, and Hiplife.

In a tweet, MOG Beatz said he was apologising to anyone he offended for making the beat to Sarkodie’s song.

“As a Man Of God (MOG) I want to publicly apologize for making King Sark’s “Try Me” beat.. ”

Accompanying the tweet was an image that showed that someone confronted him privately for producing the song.

MOG Beatz cautions Yvonne Nelson not to message him

Meanwhile, MOG Beatz has warned actress Yvonne Nelson to stop sending him messages over the diss song Sarkodie released.

He alleged that a woman has been attacking him in his DM since morning for producing Sarkodie’s diss song.

However, MOG said the attacks were needless since he is only a producer and not the songwriter.

Yvonne Nelson wonders if Sark would have agreed for her to keep the pregnancy

Meanwhile, after Sarkodie released the diss song, Yvonne in a rant on social media asked if he would have allowed her to keep the pregnancy even though he had a serious girlfriend.

The then-girlfriend, Tracy, later became Sarkodie’s wife with whom he will birth two children.

“And would you have readily agreed for me to keep a pregnancy when you were in a serious relationship with another lady who would become your wife? Your street line is played out…” Yvonne tweeted.

Yvonne Nelson responds to Sarkodie's claims in his diss song

After Sarkodie released his song, the actress responded by saying that parts of his rap were lies.

She wrote: "Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies

"Insults won't work, Michael. Respect womanhood. I'm happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. Still doesn’t change the TRUTH."

