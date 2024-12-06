M.anifest has received a cosign from US rapper Nas after he shared a clip of the Ghanaian rapper's Puff Puff on his Instagram

Nas went on to say that the record was a fire one, a reaction that has excited many Ghanaian music lovers and M.anifest fans

Fans who noticed the cosign took to X (formerly Twitter) and other social media platforms to laud the Ghanaian rapper

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has received international recognition after American hip-hop legend Nas shared his song Puff Puff on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning artiste described the track as a 'fire record', sparking excitement among M.anifest fans and Ghanaian music lovers.

Nas’s endorsement has drawn significant attention on social media, with fans celebrating the moment as a major milestone for the rapper.

On X (formerly Twitter) and other platforms, many praised M.anifest for his talent and for representing Ghana on a global stage. The cosign has boosted M.anifest’s reputation as one of Ghana’s most accomplished rappers.

The God Mc, as he is affectionately called due to his prolific lyricism and unique sound, he has consistently pushed boundaries in African music, collaborating with rappers from across the continent and beyond.

M.anifest getting cosigned by Nas excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Linkinyaw said:

"Godmc all day, every day."

WATER_bag1 said:

"The work speaks for itself .🔥"

Farakhan1197 said:

"Honestly nas's co sign doesn't matter in 2024 lmao."

decardinell wrote:

"M.anifest x Nas • the gap we dey give be really huge!!!!!!! 🇬🇭🇺🇸."

iamfelixg commented:

"We are closer to a Nas x M.anifest joint than WW3."

KofiBlakGh said:

"Nas actively hyping M.anifest song is a real big deal. It’s not just a link up,it’s love! I respect that!"

Shatta Wale hints at collab with Beyonce

Ghanaian artists seem to be setting new standards internationally. Shatta Wale also hinted at a collaboration with Beyonce recently.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, the Ghanaian artist took to his social media page to let his fans know that something might be brewing.

If this superstar collaboration happens as expected, it will be Shatta Wale's second collaboration with the American pop icon.

