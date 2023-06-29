Ajagurajah said that he is one of Ghana's wealthiest spiritual leaders

He detailed that he does not earn money through gifts but rather wakes up to money from his angel, Ajagurajah, under his bed

The spiritual leader added that his story about his wealth could be verified by popular blogger Zionfelix and actor Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian spiritual leader Ajagurajah, known privately as Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has said he is one of Ghana's wealthiest spiritual leaders.

He detailed that he does not earn his money through gifts but rather wakes up to money under his bed.

Ajagurajah talks about how he makes his money Photo credit: @ajagurajah_official

In one of his TikTok live videos, which has been shared across social media, Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, said that aside from a few spiritual leaders, no Ghanaian spiritual leader could compare himself to him.

In his response in the video, which seems to be an address to claims that he struggles financially, the popular spiritual leader said that there is a lot he does not tell Ghanaians about, and that is because he does not like to brag.

The fashionable spiritual leader also stated that when it comes to wealth, he did not have a problem because his angel, Ajagurajah, blesses him financially. Ajagurajah, who has trended for some strange acts and has flaunted his wealth on some occasions, added that two people who can attest to his wealth are Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Ajagurajah said:

"I am one of the wealthiest spiritual leaders in Ghana. I do not like to talk much about my wealth, but no spiritual leader can come close to me in terms of wealth.

Aside from Odifo Acquah and King of Jews, there is no spiritual leader who comes close to me in terms of wealth. If I were sponsored by anyone daily, he or she would have given up on me already because of my daily expenditure."

Watch the video of Ajagurajah talking about his wealth below:

