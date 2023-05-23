Ajagurajah, known in private life as Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, has called out Osebo in his latest video, claiming he dresses better

The video, which Ajagurajah initially posted on his Instagram, was re-posted by Osebo to address the new beef

After Osebo shared the video on his Instagram page, Ajagurajah commented on it, telling him that he was preparing to compete with him

Ajagurajah, known in private life as Bishop Abed kwabena Boakye Asiamah, seems unsatisfied with the outcome of his earlier fashion beef with Osebo The Zaraman.

The head of the Ajagurajah Movement has called Osebo The Zaraman, known privately as Richard Brown, for another fashion banter.

Ajagurajah (left), Osebo (right) Photo credit: @osebo_thezaraman @ajagurajah_official

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Ajagurajah on Instagram, he claimed to be a better dresser than Osebo while inviting people to attend a programme in his church.

"I am sure you are laughing after seeing me. After seeing my outfit, I am sure you are saying combination is a calculation. My clothes, watch, shades and sandals are matching. Osebo wouldn't have come close if I hadn't ended the beef with him," Ajagurajah said.

Osebo later shared the video by Ajagurajah on his Instagram, saying:

Eiii @ajagurajah_official, do you want to start again? Please let the sleeping lion sleep oooo yoooo

Ajagurajah replied Osebo, claiming he was coming for him after losing their recent fashion 'beef' to him.

See the video of Ajagurajah calling out Osebo below:

The fashion beef

Osebo and Ajagurajah had earlier trended with a fashion beef, gaining them popularity across social media. They stunned in different outfits and tagged each other in their posts each time, making their fans the judges of their fashion sense.

Ajagurajah conceded defeat and said that he had exhausted his clothes, hence his inability to continue with the beef. Osebo noted after the beef that it had helped him generate some income.

Some netizens reacted to the video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Ajagurajah's video, anticipating the results of the next beef.

i_am_goldyin commented:

He has gone to buy new clothes

_eveon commented:

Uncle bought new clothes, he needs to display

everythinggh233 commented:

@osebo_thezaraman, wofa, did you think he was defeated? Nooo, @ajagurajah_official does not concede. He only “retires to refire”. Let's get back to business. May the best man win.

