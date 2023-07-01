Kumawood actor Oboy Siki was captured getting cosy with actress Little Mercy Smith in a music video shoot

He was captured holding onto Mercy's huge backside as they danced together with 3 little boys who moved around them in a circle

Many people shared how the video made them laugh, while others noted that Oboy Siki was living life

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki and actress Little Mercy Smith were spotted getting cosy in a video as they dance in each other's arms.

Little Mercy Smith and Oboy Siki dance cosily in the video. Image Credit: @ghkwaku @littlemercysmith

Little Mercy Smith and Oboy Siki dance in the video

In a video that emerged on social media, actress of Effiwura fame Little Mercy Smith was captured grinding Oboy Siki with her backside.

While they danced, three little boys clapped their hands and moved around them in a circle.

Little Mercy was wrapped in an African print cloth, while Oboy Siki wore shorts and a singlet.

According to popular Ghanaian blogger, GH Kwaku, the video is behind the scenes of Uncle Rich's song, Yenda.

The song features Ghanaian musicians Ponobiom and Kofi Mole.

Below is a video of Oboy Siki and Little Mercy Smith dancing in the video.

Ghanaians react to the video of Little Mercy Smith dancing with Oboy Siki

Many people commented that the video made them laugh hard as they hinted that Oboy Siki is living his best life.

_joebrown1 commented:

Then he got the audacity to come talk about Sarkodie on radio. Even at your age, you are still womanising. Mbaa sem nkoaa oluman boogie

bennixx__ stated:

Papa living the best life

adjeidaniel76 said:

Bum will kill this man

justy_brobb_ commented:

Maame and Paapa and to the wiase

299_call_me_darks stated:

Book is coming

nanaoseikwame.nok said:

Asɛm bɛn kraaa nie

sergio_manuel001 said:

This is funny

