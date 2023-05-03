Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown played the viral flip the bottle challenge during The Day Show on TV3 where the latter was crowned the winner

They added their own twist to the game by filling a bottle with water after a successful flip

Many people had a good laugh as they went on to analyse how both parties played the game

Media General TV presenters Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown were spotted playing the flip the bottle challenge on live TV but with a different twist.

Nana Ama McBrown and Berla Mundi play Flip the Bottle Challenge. Image Credit: @tv3_ghana

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown and Berla Mundi play Flip the Bottle

On one of The Day Show episodes, which Berla Mundi hosts on TV3, Nana Ama McBrown was a guest.

As part of the itinerary for The Day Show, they took part in the trending flip-the-bottle challenge but with their own version of the game.

In this game, they had to fill the bottle with a cup of water after successfully flipping it.

At the end of the contest, Nana Ama McBrown was successful in filling her bottle more quickly than Berla Mundi and emerged as the winner.

However, Mrs McBrown-Mensah stated that if she knew she would win, she would have placed a GH¢200 bet on it.

Watch the full video below of Mrs McBrown Mensah beating Berla Mundi in a flip the bottle challenge.

Ghanaians react to the flip the bottle challenge by Berla Mundi and Nana Ama McBrown

The video brought laughter to the faces of many Ghanaians as they filled the comment section with laughing emojis.

Many of them applauded Nana Ama McBrown as they analysed how both personalities played the game.

heelstopchic__ said:

see how relaxed McBrown was while Berla was trying so hard

brimpongcelestine said:

Interesting oooo

maa_florie said:

nice to watch

siisi_arkorful said:

Nana Ama was working smart, Bella tried harder

harrisb_plus_size said:

Loosing on your own initiative

pat.o_designs said:

Nice challenge

gracious_annita said:

Bella I was on your side so momo me with thé 200 note wai

