Kwaku Manu, in a video, questioned if the late Akua Donkor and Delay had settled their issues before she passed away

The late Ghana Freedom Party leader allegedly cursed the media personality after they had a spat on her TV show

Kwaku Manu's remarks about the late Akua Donkor's feud with Delay triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has revisited Madam Akua Donkor's feud with media personality Delay following her passing on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The late politician was involved in a heated exchange with Delay some years back on the latter's TV show after she directed some unsavoury remarks.

In a recent interview, the late Akua Donkor said that Delay disrespected and humiliated her when she appeared on her show.

She also alleged that Delay called her a "mad woman" and "illiterate" for starting a political party to contest the presidential elections in Ghana. The late leader of the Ghana Freedom Party also shared that she had cursed Delay.

Kwaku Manu speaks on Akua Donkor

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwaku Manu shared that he thought of Delay after hearing about Madam Akua Donkor's passing.

The Kumawood actor questioned if the late politician settled her feud with the TV personality before she died on admission at the Ridge Hospital.

He said:

"I thought of Delay after I woke up and heard Akua Donkor had died. I asked myself if Delay and the woman had settled their feud before she died."

Kwaku Manu said he wanted answers to the question even though many believe Akua Donkor's curses would not work on Delay because she is dead.

He said that the late politician was pained by Delay's attitude toward her and pledged never to forgive her for the alleged disrespect and embarrassment.

Kwaku Manu's comments stir reactions

Kwaku Manu's remarks about the late Akua Donkor's feud with Delay triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

jenny_xilason commented:

"Someone who boasted that she would never forgive Delay is now dead, but you are here asking if Delay made amends before she left. The real question should be did Akua Donkor ask for God’s forgiveness before dying? We owe ourselves to God, not human beings."

posh_lovd commented:

"Is Akua Donkor God? It’s only God who can bless and curse."

pokuaah_grace commented:

"Delay didn't mean anything bad ooo. She saw that the woman was not well but you people took it wrong and the woman herself didn't understand what she said to her. Think about it dear❤️."

jaff_aru commented:

"Lol, you know she is old enough to be Delay's mom right? Don’t ever joke with negative words that come from an elderly person's mouth !!"

skuabonney commented:

"It also came to my mind ooh."

