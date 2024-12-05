Jackie Appiah Throws Lavish 41st Birthday Party In Her Mansion, Customise Coconuts, Gifts For Guests
- Actress and socialite Jackie Appiah, who turned 41 on December 5, 2024, threw a lavish ceremony to mark her new age
- Videos from the actress' plush event have begun surfacing on social media, exciting scores of fans
- Many couldn't help but obsess over the customised coconuts reserved for the actress's special guests
Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah left her thirties behind last year, beginning her life as a 40-year-old woman.
The socialite turned 41 on December 5, 2024. Her birthday threw social media into a frenzy as colleagues across Africa sent in their well wishes.
The actress began the day with a new set of beautiful photos that took social media by storm. Her metallic blue gown and giant Afro wig mesmerised the actress's over ten million fans on Instagram.
Jackie Appiah throws party
Jackie Appiah's birthdays always come with activities that project her larger-than-life and likeable personality.
On her 40th birthday, the renowned socialite funded a programme in Mepe to empower 120 individuals with vocational skills. She donated a lot of relief items to the town which had been struck by the Akosombo dam spillage.
This year, the actress hosted a party at her mansion in Accra celebrating it with her community members who helped fight her recent fire accident.
Moments from the plush event, which have surfaced online, got fans drooling over the decor and setup.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Jackie Appiah donated several gifts to the community members for their kindness.
Samira Yakubu hypes Jackie Appiah
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackie Appiah's manager, Samira Yakubu, had written an emotional birthday message to her client as she celebrated her 41st birthday.
She showered accolades on the 2024 AMAA Best Actress winner, praising her for her talents and personal attributes.
In her heartfelt message, Samira sought to remind the actress that her impact went far beyond the screen.
