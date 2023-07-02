A plus-size lady with the TikTok name Ellie Mariyo has exhibited her charming dance moves in a video on her platform

She filmed herself donning a modern outfit with matching boots while performing to a vibey tune

The footage received over 400,000 views and more than 4,000 comments from netizens, with many raving over her

A gorgeous plus-size lady named Ellie Mariyo on TikTok has celebrated her curvy figure in a video that has been watched many times on her platform.

The enthralling clip highlights her charming stature in her choice of an ensemble as she danced to a vibey tune.

Plus-size lady shows off dance moves. Photo credit: elliemariyo.

Source: TikTok

Plus-size lady exudes confidence

Ellie Mariyo, who has embraced her body, demonstrated that she could maintain balance while dancing. She confidently showcased her plus-size frame in the footage. The vivacious lady flaunted her natural assets and wardrobe choices as she danced.

The video had gained over 400,000 views and more than 4,000 comments from online users at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the plus-size lady

Many, especially men, raved over her in the comments section.

SolefulLuxe said:

Ayyyyeeee get it QUEEN .

Blackmaninamerica911 mentioned:

Absolutely beautiful.

Danielle Crews commented:

Absolutely so cute and confident I wish I could dance like this.

joevelynjefferson commented:

You go baby girl you did that.

Maamesam said:

Noko beautiful. Love this.

