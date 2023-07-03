Fantana @26: Young Famous And African Star Marks Birthday In Cleavage Bearing Hand-beaded Corset Gown
- Young Famous, and African star Fantana turned heads online with her cleavage-bearing hand-beaded corset gown
- The talented dancehall artiste noted that it was her birthday and that she was 26 years old
- Hajia 4Reall, Efia Odo, Afia Schwar and many Ghanaian celebrities and friends wished her well on her birthday
Ghanaian dancehall musician Fantana marked her 26th birthday on July 3, 2023.
To celebrate her special day, she shared lovely pictures on her verified Instagram page.
Details of Fantana 26th birthday look
The New African Lady crooner Fantana slayed in a star-studded corset gown that flaunted her cleavage.
The outfit was hand-beaded from the cleavage section through to the hip section.
Fantana rocked her gorgeous outfit with sandal heels and a pink frontal lace wig.
Captioning the post, she iterated that she was 26 years old and that it was her birthday.
She added that her zodiac sign is cancer and emphasised that it was her season.
"Big Fant Is 26 ♋️ happy birthday to me #CancerSzn ," she wrote on Instagram.
Below is a carousel post of Fantana on her birthday.
Ghanaians celebrate Fantana on her 26th birthday
Hajia 4Reall, Fella Makafui, Efia Odo and many others took to the comment section of the post to celebrate Fantana and to wish her a happy birthday.
hajia4reall said:
Someone who overthinks, ovecares, and overloves. #cancerBaby Happy birthday sis
rosette_ncwana commented:
Happy birthday baby girl❤️ I love you
jonathaninstyle stated:
A cancer and a 10 it’s my birthday too, happy birthday to us
fellamakafui said:
Happy birthday sis
miss_akua.esq stated:
Happy birthday beautiful! May Jehova open greater doors for you . Have fun beautiful
efia_odo remarked:
Happy Birthday Mz Chanel!!! Love you like a fat kid loves cake
queenafiaschwarzenegger remarked:
Happy birthday to the biggest female dance hall artist in Ghana ❤️❤️❤️Capotana
netflixsa said:
Happy birthday my Queen! ♥️♥️
Source: YEN.com.gh