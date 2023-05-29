Curvaceous Ghanaian TikToker Hajia Bintu was seen looking gorgeous in an African print flowing dress

The pictures showed her posing inside a beautiful cafe while flaunting her red-bottom heels

Many people applauded her for stepping out in decent dress and urged her to rock this look consistently

Celebrated Ghanaian TikTok star Hajia Bintu was spotted in a decent outfit in pictures she posted on her Instagram page on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Hajia Bintu in an African print flowing dress. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Hajia Bintu slays in an African print flowing dress

In the carousel post, Hajia Bintu was spotted wearing a flowing dress. The bottom of the dress was made out of box pleats that created a huge ball around her.

The back of the dress had a huge bow that added style to it. The top part of the dress hugged and accentuated her bosoms.

The dress also had two straps—one tiny and the other bigger such that it covered her shoulder.

The plus-size TikToker wore a bob frontal lace wig with the edges neatly curled and laid.

Her makeup matched her skin tone such that it looked more natural. To complete her look, she wore black heels with red bottoms.

Below are lovely pictures of Hajia Bintu in an African print flowing dress.

People react to lovely photos of Hajia Bintu looking stunning in a flowing dress

Many people admired how beautiful Hajia Bintu looked in the dress and applauded her for dressing decently.

Others were confused as they thought her being called Hajia meant she was Muslim; however, she was dressed for a church service.

efia_odo said:

Purrtttyyyy

clementosuarez stated:

My best friend

karlee_gift_of_god remarked:

Decent dress. Always expecting you in this outfit

official_yhungking wrote:

The only Adepa in town

kiss_n_tale added:

You just too fyn on this dress drop momo make we set ur Sunday

4pf_moore.497 posted:

You what you went to church but I thought u are Muslim

Hajia Bintu flaunts her voluptuous figure in a see-through dress

