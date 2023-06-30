Kumawood actress and singer Yaa Jackson has just dropped a new beautiful photo on social media

The new photo showed the mother of one to have gained some weight a few months after childbirth

Many of Yaa Jackson's followers have fallen in love with her new and have showered praises on her

Kumawood actress Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, simply known as Yaa Jackson, has released a new photo online.

The latest photo of the actress who doubles as a musician shows her looking bigger than her usual stature and more beautiful.

Yaa Jackson wore a sleeveless white top which had a low cut in front of it. The cut showed the parts of the bosom of the actress.

Looking at her chest, face, and hands, one could notice the Baby Mama actress had gained a visible amount of weight in the past few months.

The actress who gave birth to her first child and announced it in January completed her look with a beautiful hairstyle. She had fine-looking long braids.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, she sought to throw shade at those who take advantage of calm people and later call them names.

"Y'all ruin the calmest people, then call them crazy when they react ," she said.

Yaa Jackson's fans hail her growth and new look

The photo shared by the Ehwe Papa singer has stirred admiration from her followers. Many of them are impressed by her new look.

kofiajofficial

The most beautiful Ghanaian Lady I know. You're gifted by beauty Yaa ❤️

am_adjoa_blacq said:

You are looking like a snack ❤️

chary_brave said:

Awoc y3 oo

teddyyaw said:

Girl you're looking beautiful.

blakvenom9 said:

Only her forehead dey enter me u go destroy me yaa

Yaa Jackson shows off tattoo in skimpy dress

Previously, Yaa Jackson had ruled social media with her sultry looks. The young Kumawood star and musician showed skin in a skimpy dress

Yaa Jackson, who is the daughter of famous movie producer and director Jackson K. Bentum, flaunted some tattoos.

Photo of Yaa Jackson and her son causes stir

Meanwhile, actress-singer recently dropped an adorable picture in which she posed with her child.

The new image, shared on her verified Instagram account, gathered tons of reactions, with many gushing over the mother-child duo

