Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, in a video, got a full tour of Adonko Company Limited's distillery in Kumasi

In the video, the young man rocked an all-white outfit and had a bouffant cap on his head as a guide showed him around the distillery

Damien's mum, Jackie Appiah, happens to be the face of the company's line of soft beverages

Damien Agyemang, the son of popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, enjoyed a full tour of Adonko Company Limited's distillery in Kumasi.

The visit, captured in a video shared by the young man on his Instagram Stories, showed his keen interest in the processes behind one of Ghana's well-known beverage brands.

Dressed in an all-white outfit and sporting a bouffant cap for safety, Damien Agyemang was guided through the distillery, observing the production stages of Adonko's beverages. He also shared a photo of some of the machines on his Instagram Stories.

Adonko Company Limited is renowned for its wide range of drinks, and Damien's family has a business connection with the brand. His mother, Jackie Appiah, is the face of Adonko's Angel line of beverages. It is possible that Jackie being in business with the company influenced Damien's visit. This is not the first time Damien has enjoyed the fruits of his mother's labour. The young man previously went viral after flaunting his mum's Maserati. Watch the video here.

Damien congratulates Cheddar's son

In another story, Freedom Jacob Ceasar's son Goddy Bediako graduated from the Ghana International School.

The young man, who studied accounting and finance, was eulogised by the school in an Instagram post, commending him for being an exemplary figure during his time at GIS.

Many Ghanaians congratulated the man on his milestone, and Jackie Appiah's son, Damien Agyemang, was one of the many well-wishers.

GIS graduation videos drop

Also, Ghana International School's graduation ceremony took place on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

Some videos and photos from the graduation have surfaced online, and the students looked content and excited as they completed one chapter of their lives.

