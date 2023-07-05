Actress and influencer Efia Odo won the admiration of many Ghanaians when she stepped out on a date with Zionfelix in a decent outfit

She wore a long-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers that were all in black

Many people loved Zionfelix's voiceover while others gushed over Efia Odo's outfit

Ghanaian actress and socialite Efia Odo was spotted dressed in an all-black outfit that did not show off her skin.

She was spotted with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix at a restaurant in Accra called Liquid and Grill.

Details of Efia Odo's look

Efia Odo was dressed in all-black for her date with Zionfelix, in the video.

She wore black trousers and paired them with a long-sleeved black shirt that was styled with a puffy-like cotton fabric in the same colour as the shirt.

She completed her look with high heels, and she carried a cute black purse with her.

Below is a video of Efia Odo slaying in her all-black attire on a date with popular Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix.

Ghanaians applaud Efia Odo's decency

Zionfelix did a voiceover to tell a story of how his date with Efia Odo went. Many people shared positive reviews on how he put together the voiceover.

Many others also commented on how decent Efia Odo looked in her outfit. They applauded her for covering up since she is known for showing a lot of skin in her outfits.

ohemaax___ said:

She looks so much better with clothes on

kwodwoagyeman commented:

Wow she’s covering up lool

achiaa685 opined:

Eiii Efia, this dress really looks good on you wow look at the way she has cover her body well thank you Afia

priscy_bella_ said:

All their foods are actually very good

designed_by_denora stated:

Love the voiceover

atsweitennis said:

I love ❤️ efia paaaaa

