Prophet Nigel Gaisie has flaunted his first-born daughter, Sharon Abena Gaisie, in new photos

The head of Prophetic Hill Chaple shared the photos to celebrate Sharon's birthday which fell on Sunday, July 2, 2023

Followers of Prophet Gaisie who came across the photos of his daughter joined him in celebrating her

Prophetic Nigel Gaisie, the head of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, has shared photos of his pretty daughter, Sharon Abena Gaisie, online.

Sharon Gaisie turned a year older on Sunday, July 2, 2023, and the father chose to celebrate her on social media.

In a post on his verified Facebook page, the 'man of God' shared two photos of his daughter inside a perfume shop.

Nigel Gaisie celebrated his daughter's birthday @prophet_nigel_gaisie

The grown-up girl wore a white T-shirt over brown leggings and a green pair of shoes. Wearing long braids, she was full of smiles and looked beautiful.

Sharing the photos, Nigel Gaisie who also has a son in the UK revealed his happiness in seeing her grow so much.

""My bestie, my lie lie baby girl...Happy birthday my blood"...May my covenants speak for you always,may all I did on your behalf in Israel NEVER BE IN VAIN Abena. Seeing you grow into quality damsel makes me happy and hopeful, Happy birthday and enjoy the best of your *earthday**...Lots Of Love*....Now ,stop calling me daddy like a kid^You are a BIGGIRL*...Sharon Abena Gaisie,My Lie ,Lie Bestie..PNG," he captioned.

Nigel Gaisie's followers celebrate his daughter

The photos shared by Prophet Gaisie, popularly known for his 31st Night prophecies, have earned many well wishes for his daughter, as well as other interesting reactions.

Henry Akorful said:

Eiiiii your Sis that she fine oo take her give me errr

Patience Barnor asked:

Eish Osofo at what age did you have her cos I don't hanastan . Wishing her birthday blessings

Maame Afia Sarpomaa said:

Happy birthday Beautiful Abena, God continue to bless you with more years... with good health and grant your heart desires in Jesus's name Amen

Bernice Nartey said:

Happy Happy Birthday to our Princess. May you grow to impact your generation. Be happy. Be blessed.

