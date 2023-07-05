The one week of Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo was held on the night of July 4, 2023

Many Ghanaian celebrities were present to celebrate her life after she passed away Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023, at the age of 54

People took to the comment section to express their condolences with the family, while others shared fond memories

The one-week celebration of the life of the passing of Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo was held on the night of July 4, 2023.

Maa C, as she was affectionately called by many, kicked the bucket on Wednesday, Jun 21, 2023, at the age of 54.

She was the legal counsel to a number of Ghanaian celebrities, such as Sarkodie, Samini, and Shatta Wale, among others.

One week celebration of the life of Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo

Many industry players were present to mourn the passing of the late Cynthia Quarcoo.

Some famous names include the former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei, dancehall musician Samini, and fashion designer Kofi Okyere Darko, aka KOD.

Also, the co-founder of UT Bank, Prince Kofi Amoabeng, and many others were there to sympathise with the deceased lawyer's family at a chapel.

Below are pictures captured at the one-week celebration of the life of Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo.

Ghanaians react to the sad news of Lawyer Cynthia Quarcoo passing

Many people on social media prayed for strength for her bereaving family. Others also commented about fond memories they shared with the late Cynthia Quarcoo.

Other people were also in disbelief as they could not believe she had passed away.

seysfabrics opined:

Exactly 14 days ago, she messaged me for a silk fabric for a lovely flowey style. She was full of life, and it didn’t look like she was leaving us soon. O death!

georgeobiri remarked:

My heart and thoughts, and prayers are with the family.. RIP GREAT woman

kelsofficial1 said:

Hmm May Her soul rest in peace, great attorney ️

nhana_graciella_ stated:

May Her soul Rest In Peace

paapakojoafful commented:

@kobby.kyei You kidding me???? Is Cynthia dead??

