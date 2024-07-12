A very tall TikToker, 7feetJude, has gone viral after a video of him standing behind his friend's gate and looking into the house emerged online

According to his friend, 7feetJude never rings the bell whenever he visits but prefers to look into the house to check whether there is anyone at home

The video got many laughing hard, while others thought he stood on a stool

In the video, the now famous TikToker was captured standing behind the gate of his friend whom he went to visit.

7ft Ghanaian man. Image Credit: @7feetjude

Source: TikTok

In the video, the now famous TikToker was captured standing behind the gate of his friend whom he went to visit.

The very tall man was seen looking through the gate and calling for his friend. The moment the friend walked out, he opened the gate, and lo and behold, 7feetJude was there.

Captioning the video, his friend noted that anytime he visits him, he does not ring the bell, but rather, due to his height, he looks into the house to figure out whether there is someone at home.

In the video's description, the tall Ghanaian man wrote;

"POV your friend is 7 feet tall and never rings the doorbell."

The video, recorded as a skit, told the story of what 7feetJude experiences when visiting people with giant gates.

Below is a video of 7feetJude that has gone viral on social media:

Reactions to the viral video

Many people in the comment section laughed hard as they talked about the benefits of being a very tall person. Below are the reactions to the video:

Ose❤️ said:

I was hoping to see him on a stool or something

vintage said:

this one's nor dey jump fence...dem go just cross am like hurdle..

Tiv said:

The lakers need a center

Ace said:

na Victor Wembanyama junior brother

Molly said:

Jesus I think sey nah whining ooo

askofanon said:

if u like lie say u no dy house e go catch u

Dace said:

Mu 6’4 friend does same…. HE WILL CATCH YOU IF YOU SAY YOU AINT HOME IM 6’4 too

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh