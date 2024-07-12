7ft GH Man Calls Friend While Standing Behind A Gate, Video Trends: "Thought He Stood On A Stool"
- A very tall TikToker, 7feetJude, has gone viral after a video of him standing behind his friend's gate and looking into the house emerged online
- According to his friend, 7feetJude never rings the bell whenever he visits but prefers to look into the house to check whether there is anyone at home
- The video got many laughing hard, while others thought he stood on a stool
A very tall Ghanaian TikToker, known as 7feetJude, has gone viral after a video of him standing behind a tall black gate surfaced online and caused a stir.
Very tall Ghanaian man goes viral
In the video, the now famous TikToker was captured standing behind the gate of his friend whom he went to visit.
The very tall man was seen looking through the gate and calling for his friend. The moment the friend walked out, he opened the gate, and lo and behold, 7feetJude was there.
Captioning the video, his friend noted that anytime he visits him, he does not ring the bell, but rather, due to his height, he looks into the house to figure out whether there is someone at home.
In the video's description, the tall Ghanaian man wrote;
"POV your friend is 7 feet tall and never rings the doorbell."
The video, recorded as a skit, told the story of what 7feetJude experiences when visiting people with giant gates.
Below is a video of 7feetJude that has gone viral on social media:
Reactions to the viral video
Many people in the comment section laughed hard as they talked about the benefits of being a very tall person. Below are the reactions to the video:
Ose❤️ said:
I was hoping to see him on a stool or something
vintage said:
this one's nor dey jump fence...dem go just cross am like hurdle..
Tiv said:
The lakers need a center
Ace said:
na Victor Wembanyama junior brother
Molly said:
Jesus I think sey nah whining ooo
askofanon said:
if u like lie say u no dy house e go catch u
Dace said:
Mu 6’4 friend does same…. HE WILL CATCH YOU IF YOU SAY YOU AINT HOME IM 6’4 too
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
