Netherlands and Atletic Madrid forward Memphis Depay is enjoying his summer holiday in Ghana

Memphis recently took custody of a new luxury jet ski and went cruising with it in the Ada area

Photos of the footballer cruising on the jet ski which is made in Ghana colours have won him admiration

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Atletico Madrid forward Memphis Depay has released a new jet ski for his personal use as he holidays in Ghana.

The Netherlands international who is currently on holiday announced the acquisition of his new jet ski in posts on social media.

A video shared on Memphis Instagram stories showed the jet ski to have been made by Mansory. It was customised in the colours of the Ghana flag.

Memphis Depay went cruising at Ada on his luxury jet ski Photo source: @memphisdepay

Source: Instagram

Memphis Depay checks his jet ski customised in Ghana colours

The video had the former Barcelona and Manchester United star sitting on the machine and having a feel of it as it arrived.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The Instagram stories video was reshared by @yesghanaonline. Watch it below:

Later, Memphis Depay shared photos of him riding on water at Ada with the jet ski while his son sat behind him.

Sharing the photos, the Atletico Madrid star, a regular visitor to Ghana, to Black Sheirf's Oil In My Head song saying:

"Oil in my head everything I touch is blessed."

Estimated price of Memphis Depay's Masonry jet ski

As the engraving on it indicates, Memphis Depay's jet ski comes from the stables of Mansory, a German firm which specialises in luxury car modifications.

According to Mensgear.net, the latest Mansory jet skis sell for around $62,000 (which translates to over 705,000 Cedis)

Ghanaians react to Memphis Depay's customised jet ski

The videos and photos of Memphis' jet ski have won him admiration on social media

bigquammy said:

Ada is the new Miami

iceboxzahir said:

Mansory Ghana Edition Jetski

latzo9791 said:

I love you Memphis because you do not forget your origins good sandstone your success

chocolatevanillatrap said:

Crazy edition. King nothing like the motherland and your son is lucky to experience this at that age. Long live bro

Memphis Depay dances apatampa in Cape Coast

Meanwhile, Memphis Depay was recently spotted dancing one of Ghana's traditional dances, apatampa, in Cape Coast.

The footballer showed his dance skills when he toured some facilities at the Cape Coast School For The Deaf.

Some netizens reacted to his dance moves, while others admired the footballer's influence and presence in Ghana for the past few months.

Memphis attends Ibiza Wave with Cheddar and others

Earlier, Memphis had attended the Ibiza Wave Festival in Accra. He was in the company of Freedom Jacob Caeser famed as Cheddar, alongside his national team playing mate Georginio Wijnaldum.

They mingled with the crowd, bringing an added aura of glamour to the already vibrant event.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh