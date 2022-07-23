Millionaire Freedom Jacob Caesar has shared several portraits of himself and Ghanaian footballer Memphis Depay

The two posed in multiple shots in public, during a walk on a tarmac path, and at the home of his tigers

Fans of the acclaimed business and football personalities have expressed admiration for them on social media

Business titan Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), also known as Freedom Jacob Caesar, has released several portraits spending time with Ghanaian footballer Memphis Depay.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kwarleyz Group and the former Manchester United player posed in multiple shots outside his residence and at the home of his tigers.

Freedom Jacob Caesar and Memphis were captured sitting behind a luxury whip, walking in public, and on a tarmac path.

Photos of Nana Cheddar and Memphis Depay. Source: iamfreedom

Source: Instagram

The two were also spotted creating beautiful memories with other colleagues in the exciting visuals that have garnered reactions beneath his Instagram posts.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Fans react to stunning visuals

Yeboah2232 commented:

''The King himself.''

Originalkyalley said:

''My future president on fire with my lovely star player.''

Therealestmawuena commented:

''God, as I work hard and follow you. I tap.''

Bigcilla2004 observed:

''I can see you love wild animals ✌️. I can imagine you being wild.''

Ma_majestic commented:

''Aww 3nn3 dier w'ansh3 asraafuor ataadie3. Wo ho ay3 f3 mmom.''

Source: YEN.com.gh