It is said that you can find a Ghanaian everywhere you go. It means that you must also find Ghanaian dishes everywhere you go.

To make Ghanaian meals easily accessible in Washington DC, Candice Mensah opened ‘Hedzole’ restaurant.

The eatery started as a concept in 2019 when Candice debuted it at the Taste of Springfield food festival.

A collage of Candice Mensah and some dishes she serves at Hedzole Photo credit: @hedzole Source: Instagram

Due to the positive feedback, Candice continued selling after the festival. This time she was selling at the Northern Virginia farmer’s markets.

She subsequently opened a restaurant at Urbanspace in April 2023 on Sixteenth Street Heights, a large neighbourhood in the District of Columbia.

Hedzole is a Ga word that means freedom.

The restaurant serves Ghanaian and West African meals mirroring the founder's background. Some dishes on the menu are Jollof Rice, Waakye, Coconut Rice, and Fufu, with different sauces and toppings.

The sauces include tomato gravy, groundnut soup, spinach stew, shito (spicy pepper sauce), or barbecue sauce. Aside from meat, everything prepared at Hedzole is vegan.

According to Washingtoncitypaper, the dishes are topped with options of “baked chicken seasoned with adobo, baked garlic herb salmon, or oxtail stewed for three and a half hours, its rich sauce pepped with cloves.”

Hedzole’s interior is decorated with colourful Ghanaian fabrics and a neon sign on the wall which reads “Chop Life.”

About the CEO of Hedzole

Candice Mensah was born in 1978 in the United States after her father and mother moved from Ghana to America in 1974 and 1976, respectively.

From childhood, she knew she wanted to own a restaurant when her mother introduced her to Ghanaian dishes at home. Her parents were not pleased with her decision to be a chef and talked her into nursing.

Candice worked in the healthcare information technology industry for 20 years and decided on her 40th birthday to chase her dream.

She eventually opened Hedzole in Sixteenth Street Heights.

