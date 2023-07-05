Ghanaian musician Mzbel got many people in their feelings when she shared adorable and memorable moments from the naming ceremony of her daughter

The photos showed Adepa, the eldest child holding his younger sister, Mzbel's mother, family and friends

Many people admired the display of rich culture, while others congratulated Mzbel

Ghanaian musician Mzbel outdoored her baby girl, who happens to be her second child, in a private ceremony on July 4, 2023.

Mzbel outdoors baby girl. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel christens daughter in Ga naming ceremony

Mzbel chose the traditional Ga naming ceremony known as “kpodziemo” to officially outdoor her newborn daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

Mzbel's mother was present for the christening of her granddaughter, and many family and friends were there to celebrate.

One photo that caught the attention of many people online was when Adepa, Mzbel's eldest child, held Ohemaa in his arms at the event.

Below are more pictures from the naming ceremony of Mzbel's daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

Ghanaians react to the pictures from the christening of Mzbel's daughter

Many people talked about how beautiful the ceremony was and how there was a rich display of culture and tradition.

The comment section was also filled with many congratulatory messages for the new mother of two.

sisterdeborah remarked:

Beautiful traditional ceremony

peach_adepa said:

The look on Adepa's face tells it all.... priceless ❤️❤️❤️

thisismercy2018 said:

Adepa n his sister's moment was so emotional for me. I m happy he has his own sister now.

aba_the_great1 stated:

My beautiful Mzbel.. very proud of you ❤️

yaw_ba_yaa stated:

Awwww the joy on big brother’s face

agyapongekow said:

The best tradition goes on. This is how we do it as Africans. I am proud of you, Mzbel

jennybunch_ remarked:

Beautiful Tradition

itsjulez__baby remarked:

That’s soo cute

nana____agyemang said:

Na Papa nu w) he

obaahemaa_akyere commented:

Very beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

Video of the christening of Mzbel's daughter Ohemaa emerges

Source: YEN.com.gh