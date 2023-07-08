Sarkodie, in a video he shared on his TikTok page, woke up in a plush apartment abroad, rocking a morning robe

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie shared a video on his TikTok page that caught the attention of his fans. In the video, Sarkodie could be seen waking up in a luxurious apartment abroad, wearing a stylish morning robe.

Ghanaian Rapper chilling abroad Photo Source: Sarkodie

Source: TikTok

The rapper's relaxed and confident demeanour immediately captured the interest of his followers.

After waking up, Sarkodie proceeded to his bathroom to freshen up. He washed his face and brushed his teeth, taking care of his morning routine. The rapper then decided to step out onto the balcony of his apartment to take in the breathtaking view surrounding him.

As soon as the video was posted, it quickly gained traction, with fans flooding the comments section with admiration for Sarkodie's swag, poise, and charisma. Many were impressed by his luxurious lifestyle and praised his ability to effortlessly exude confidence.

The video sparked interesting and funny reactions from fans who expressed their delight at seeing their favourite rapper in such a lavish setting.

Sarkodie's lifestyle sets tongues wagging

nanaakuabillson wrote:

Your favorite artist ein favourite artist be Sarkodie .. My love for Sarkodie is out of this world

lilprank18 commented:

But low key sark fine ooooo , sark to the World

Akuah_❤️ wrote:

Whether u like it or not, this is sark ❤️❤️

Kharick said:

You’re the reason why I don’t use any other brand than pepsodent. Me twe mesi 20million times a day

