Shatta Wale has revealed that he and his baby mama, Michy, are battling a case in court, even after she took his car away and sold it

The Dancehall music star indicated that in an appearance before the judge, he shared details of the things he had done for her

Shatta Wale disclosed this in an interview with London-based media personality, Doctor

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale, known in private life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has opened up about his ongoing court issues with baby mama Michy following their breakup.

In a recent interview with UK-based media personality Doctor, Shatta Wale revealed details about Michy's court action

According to Shatta Wale, when he met Michy, he bought her a car and a house, showering her with money and gifts during their relationship.

Shatta Wale has spoken of Michy in an interview Photo source: @michygh, @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

However, when Michy decided to leave the relationship, she allegedly ran away with one of Shatta Wale's cars.

"When she was leaving the relationship, she ran with my car," Shatta Wale disclosed during the interview.

Despite this, the Dancehall King expressed contentment, stating that he was happy when he eventually sold the car to purchase a house.

Shatta Wale revealed that he recently narrated these events to a judge in an ongoing court case involving him and Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale's son, Majesty.

The revelation from Shatta Wale sheds light on the personal and legal battles he has been engaged in with Michy since their highly publicized split. The court proceedings have garnered significant attention from fans and the media as the once-inseparable couple navigates the complexities of their separation.

As the legal proceedings continue, many will closely follow the developments in this high-profile case, which has exposed the fractured dynamics between the two public figures and their tumultuous past relationship.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale hints at presidential ambitions

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has also expressed his ambition to run for the presidential office.

The musician said he is turning 40 next year and thus is fit to consider venturing into public service.

He also established that his experience running his Shatta Movement was enough for him to run the country.

