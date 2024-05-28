Ghanaian style influencer Selly Galley knows how to sell the attention of her fans with her gorgeous looks

The celebrity mother and fashion model didn't disappoint with her outfit to a private wedding over the weekend

Ghanaian actress and ex-wife of Medikal has commented on Selly Galley's outfit and glamorous hairstyle

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Former Big Brother housemate and actress Selly Galley turned heads at a private wedding with her stunning gold dress.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian musician Praye Tiatia wore a gold off-shoulder dress that complimented her flawless skin tone.

Selly Galley and Praye Tiatia look perfect together. Photo credit: @sellygalley.

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-twins wore a side-parted frontal lace hairstyle, flawless makeup, and perfect eyebrows.

Selly Galley wore gold drop earrings matching her custom-made gown that accentuated her curves.

Watch the video below;

Selly Galley looks classy in a belted dress and braids

Ghanaian style influencer Selly Galley looked effortlessly chic as she modelled in a expensive jewellery set for a top brand.

She wore short cornrow braids and mild makeup with long eyelashes to complete her.

Check out the photo below;

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has commented on Selly Galley's post

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

stephaniebensonlive stated:

❤️Gorgeous

Vicamichaels stated:

Yummy Mummy

Chichiyakubus stated:

Twin mom

Thesitsofe stated:

Amen amen ❤️

Obedkraku stated:

Queen of vibes is back so those dragging the throne abeg chillax my #DAVIKARDASHIAN #SCREENGODDESS @sellygalley

Najasjewelrys stated:

I guess we’ve learned that everything good takes time ⏱️

Fellamakafui stated:

Norvi

Okyeamekwame stated:

Looking sooooo beautiful

nanayaa_saah_boateng stated:

Mami❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

emefatsatsu1 stated:

You have been missed❤️❤️❤️

Selly Galley Rocks Stylish Red Dress, Flaunts Her Perfect Postpartum Body After Welcoming Twins

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selly Galley who has shared photos of her stunning postpartum figure on social media following the birth of her twins.

The gifted actress looked amazing in her elegant attire for her last photo shoot. Several social media users have commented on Selly Galley's post, where she lists her responsibilities as a new mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh