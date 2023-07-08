Ghanaian afrobeat singer DJ Azonto has recently taken a fantasy to wear female clothes as his costume for events and celebrity parties

DZ Azonto received many criticisms when he appeared on the VGMA 23 red carpet in a bright pink dress and long blond hair

Some people speculated that the singer was promoting the LGBT community with his choice of clothes

Ghanaian afrobeat singer Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, disclosed to YEN.com.gh that his immediate family have no problem with his wardrobe choice.

Earlier, the singer said he cross-dresses to court public attention, ultimately selling his brand.

DJ Azonto state that he always receives his outfit choice in a dream before a show.

Speaking to the entertainment desk at YEN.com.gh, DJ Azonto asserted that his mother and wife agreed with him on his outfit choice.

He revealed that initially, they weren't in agreement, but after seeing the benefits, his mother and wife have changed their minds.

My mother and wife used to, but now money is coming inside. The thing is, my wife happens to be a banker. So I channel most of my checks through her so she knows I'm not joking and it's paying, so we are cool.

Mothers are very supportive. Anything you do, if you make your mother understand the good part of it, she will give you the nod. Both my wife and my mother are mature.

DJ Azonto vows to buy GH¢14m Lamborghini after buying a Maserati and other expensive cars

In other news, YEN.com.gh spoke exclusively to DJ Azonto about his passion for luxury vehicles.

The Afrobeat singer plans to add another expansive car to his extensive fleet.

DJ Azonto owns a Maserati, Range Rover and a Lexus. He revealed to Wheels On Yen that he will soon add a GH¢14m Lambo.

DJ Azonto gives schoolchildren money after happily singing his praises

Previous YEN.com.gh reported DJ Azonto displaying his generosity by gifting some school kids money in his neighbourhood.

The group of youngsters had spotted the musician in the neighbour and so decided to go and say hello to him,

DJ Azonto welcomed them warmly while they sang and danced to his hit song, Fa No Fom.

