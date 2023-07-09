Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's lookalike discarded caution when he performed the singer's song at an event

Steve Quamz, a member of the 4Kings Lookalike Association, turned himself into Kuami Eugene for the night

Many expressed concern over the implications of the upcoming musician impersonating the Rock Star

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's lookalike impersonated the singer at ZionFelix's 32nd birthday party.

Steve Quamz, before performing with his group, 4Kings Association of Ghana, decided to go solo on Kuami Eugene's song.

Many begrudgingly admitted that the original song the lookalike group performed together was good.

A collage of Steve Quamz and Kuami Eugene Image credit: @kuamieugene @stevequamz

Source: Instagram

The 4Kings Lookalike Association comprises the lookalikes of Mr Drew, King Promise, Medikal, and Kuami Eugene. They were present at ZionFelix's birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They took the opportunity to perform for one of the largest gatherings of prominent content curators and industry stakeholders.

Before performing their song, Yentie Obiaa, Steve Quamz's decided to freestyle with Kuami Eugene's Cryptocurrency track featuring Rotimi. His mannerism and uncanny resemblance made some people question if Kuami Eugene would be happy about the freestyle.

Watch Steve Quamz performing Kuami Eugene's song below:

Peeps react to Steve Quamz's mimicking Kuami Eugene atZionFelix birthday party

Although people were impressed with the 4Kings performance, many expressed concern over Steve Quamz impersonating Kuami Eugene at the ZionFelix party.

Domblex Dj commented:

gees they have nice songs tho

George Abanquah Asare commented:

The Kuami Eugene guy, er if he doesn't stop performing Kuami Eugene's songs er hmm.

Isaac Onyina Ike commented:

The Mr. Drew guy has good rapping skills and style. He flows well

Brah Yaw commented:

As for the Gearbox guy nu di3 I know he is a comedian.

Abena Dansobea Opare Caesar commented:

So they form an association be tha

Kuami Eugene confuses netizens, many thought he was his lookalike

In other news, YEN.com.gh reacted to a video causing commotion online.

The footage showed Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene delivering a splendid performance at a wedding.

But many pointed out that they thought it was his lookalike performing because he gave a similar vibe.

The video started trending as people debated whether it was the original Kuami Eugene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh