Famous TikTok star Felicia Osei shared her views, in a video, on the struggles of dating a lastborn child

In a confused state, she listed the things that make dating such people difficult and attributed it to them being overly pampered in their childhood

Many lastborn children took to the comment section to express their displeasure, while others who could relate shared their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Onua TV and FM presenter Felicia Osei has decried the struggles involved in dating someone who is the last child of their parents.

Felicia Osei talks about dating struggles. Image Credit: @osei_felicia

Source: Getty Images

Felicia talks about dating struggles

In the video she shared on her Instagram page, Felicia Osei stated that dating lastborn children is always a challenge.

She stated that they are fond of giving excuses such that she wonders whether they were overpampered in their childhood.

"Today they are sick, tomorrow they are well. Today they are in a good mood, tomorrow they are not in a good mood," she said in an Instagram post.

The famous TikToker said she empathises with people who date lastborn children because she understands the struggles.

She attributed their behaviour to whether they ate too much toffees and biscuits when growing up.

Felicia Osei talks about dating struggles with lastborn people in a video below.

Ghanaians react to statements Felicia Osei made in the video

Many people, who are lastborns, filled the comment section with opposing views as they lashed out at Felicia Osei for her remarks about them.

Others also sided with her and stated that they ate too much baby food when they were kids.

m.awal102 stated:

That's sign and symptoms of Lastbornism

official_kobbyjay opined:

Gyae y’asem ma yen. Nka last born no yenkɔ pai boɔ. Ye steady

sekyipatricia stated:

Please Felicia we don't like that ooocan even cry for talking about us mpo

absimms1203 said:

It’s not a joke oolast borns are hard to handle

jazzandraff opined:

We are not okay! Because eeeeiiiii

thenancyaa commented:

Allow us please we're specially made from God ❤️❤️❤️

_kingjay07_ said:

Please, I am not like that

ahm_anet remarked:

It’s called # Lastbornaemia so handle us with care

Felicia Osei flaunts rapping prowess

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Felicia Osei was spotted rapping to Kumasi-based rapper Oseikrom Sikanii's song.

She rapped with so much flair that many people on social media showered her with accolades in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh