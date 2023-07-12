Music producer Kaywa during a conversation with popular blogger Zionfelix, revealed that he only signs Christian artists to his label

The founder of Highly Spiritual Music said he was a staunch believer in God, so it would be hard for him to work with someone who was not a believer in God

When asked if he was against working with Muslims, Buddhists and folks from other religions, Kaywa could not give a definite yes or no answer

Ghanaian Music Producer Kaywa

randysey8747

I don't see anything wrong with that part of his statement, its his label so it is his decision

adomkwame5949

Kaywa is a very spiritual person, and it makes a lot of sense that he wants to surround himself with like minds

user-pz1ou5yu7g

Eiiii ey3 as3m oohh isn't that discriminatory?

Kaywa talks about Lasmid

In another story, Ghanaian music producer Kaywa was pained about the way Lasmid handled their relationship.

The CEO of the Highly Spiritual music label revealed how he pumped money into Lasmid's career to make a hit song.

However, Kaywa disclosed how Lasmid made excuses when it was time to go into an official contract.

Source: YEN.com.gh